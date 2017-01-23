One sales guy in, one sales guy out, Primary Data shakes it all about

In comes Robert Wilson and out goes Kaycee Lai at Primary Data.

Kaycee Lai was SVP for products and global sales at Primary Data. He's joined Waterline Data, a data catalogue startup, as president and COO. Lai joined Primary Data following his role as sales head at Virsto in September 2013. He's also spent time at Delphix and VMware. At Waterline he'll be responsible for field operations, marketing, strategy, and business development.

Robert Wilson comes to Primary Data from being the sales VP for Dell EMC's Scale-IO product. Before that he was VP for Hyperscale Sales at Fusion IO, the solid-state storage startup co-founded by David Flynn, also co-founder and CTO at Primary Data. It's a small world.

Wilson will scale out Primary Data's sales team and grow its channel. ®

