Microsoft's Linux love-in continues with SUSE support in SQL Server

Microsoft has previewed its support for SUSE Linux Enterprise in its next version of SQL Server, and announced an early adopter programme.

Released as part of Redmond's rapid preview model, the next version of SQL Server (v.Next) community technology preview (CTP) v1.2 is now available on both Windows and Linux, arriving with bug fixes and support for SQL Server on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.

As Microsoft increasingly engages with its channel partners, it is also opening a SQL Early Adopter Programme (EAP) for those interested in trying v.Next on Windows or Linux.

SQL EAP is also for partners who want to build SI (system integrator) offerings and ISV (independent software vendor) applications using SQL Server v.Next. Upon successful validation, these applications and solutions can be supported in production prior to the general availability release. Customers and partners who would like to validate new features such as Adaptive Query Processing and High Availability (HA) on Linux are an especially good fit for SQL EAP.

Users can test the preview in their development and test environments immediately, or apply to join the SQL Server Early Adoption Program to get support for implementing SQL Server v.Next in production.

Redmond's stated focus is to "provide customers with choice about how to develop and deploy SQL Server applications". This they can do "using technologies they love like Java, .NET, PHP, Python, R and Node.js".

Said Kristin Kinan, Global Alliance Director, Public Cloud at SUSE: "We're thrilled that Microsoft is announcing support for SQL Server v.Next on SUSE Linux Enterprise Linux. SQL Server and SUSE customers will now be able to run performant, secured SQL Server applications with reliable, cost-effective infrastructure from SUSE." ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management