IBM stuffs visualization tech into its bulging, uh, security portfolio

IBM has announced a deal to buy data visualization firm Agile 3 Solutions, a San Francisco-based privately held company. The terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed.

The tech allows "senior executives to better visualize, understand and manage risks associated with the protection of sensitive data." In practical terms, the tech offers a dashboard that allows the less technically minded to uncover and analyze data-related business risks.

The visual format is easier for most to work with than dense reports, security logs and the like.

The deal is expected to close in a few weeks. Upon completion, IBM plans to integrate the visualization technology with IBM Guardium, its data protection software. The tech will also be offered through IBM Data Security Services.

Agile 3 Solutions marks the twentieth security-related company IBM has acquired as part of a series of investments. In truth, it's a minor mid-season signing that scarcely stands comparison against more strategic buys such as the acquisition of Internet Security Systems in 2006, SIEM outfit Q1 Labs in 2011 or Bruce Schneier's incident response tech firm Resilient Systems last year. ®

