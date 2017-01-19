Microsoft posts death notices for Windows 7 sysadmin certifications

In the same week that Microsoft's German tentacle declared Windows 7 a security horror that no business in its right mind would continue to use, the company's also announced it will axe some certification exams for the operating system.

Microsoft's educators have announced that certs for Windows 7 configuration, plus the the Enterprise Desktop Support Technician and Enterprise Desktop Administrator qualifications, won't be needed after July 31st 2018.

That Redmond is keeping the exams going suggests it has customers a-plenty that will need certified staff. And seeing as Microsoft's MCSE holders are required to recertify every three years, and its MCSD has a two-year refresh, those who take the exams in the first half of 2018 will hold a certification past the January 14, 2020 date on which Windows 7 users are left without even security updates.

Giving users 18 months warning of exam termination, and doing so on a timeline that ensures users will have certified staff beyond end of support doesn't exactly chime with Microsoft Germany's “migrate now if you want to live” suggestion. It does, however, fit in with Microsoft's long-established pattern of behaviours aimed at promoting Windows 10 adoption.

Microsoft's also retired exams for SharePoint 2013 and Dynamics 2012, with the latter scoring less than six months warning ahead of its July 2017 evaporation. As did an exam titled “Virtualizing Enterprise Desktops and Apps”. The latter's an App-V and Windows Server 2012-centric exam. ®

Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery