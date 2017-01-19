Meet 'Moz://a', AKA Mozilla after it picked a new logo

LOGOWATCH When Mozilla floated new logo designs last August The Reg polled readers to ask which of the eight candidates you felt would best represent the open sourcerers.

You picked the design we named "Remind me again which one is the backslash and which one is a forwardslash?" And so did Mozilla, which has now announced that the logo at the top of this story (here for m.reg readers)

is its new "brand identity".

The organisation chose the logo because its "nod to URL language reinforces that the Internet is at the heart of Mozilla."

It's obviously possible to type the logo using any typeface, but Mozilla has also created a new font named "Zilla" that it says "has a journalistic feel reinforcing our commitment to participate in conversations about key issues of Internet health."

And because anyone can type the logo, Mozilla reckons it is "open and democratic."

Mozilla's chosen its logo, but is yet to finalise a colour palette and associated images to create an "important reflection of the diversity and richness of the Internet."

We'll stop there before the design-speak makes anyone feel queasy. But keep a sick bag handy: Mozilla will release more examples of, and guidelines for, its new look as 2017 unfurls. And LogoWatch never sleeps. ®

