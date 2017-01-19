Flexible working is good for you: Follow the leaders and banish the worries

Promo Although flexible working offers significant cost benefits for companies and enhances satisfaction for employees who are allowed to work at the place and time of their choosing, a recent survey of 1,024 office workers across Australia found that despite the demand, flexible working is being held back by a culture of “presenteeism.”

Only a minority of companies allow remote working most of the time, while the majority express concerns about data security and lower productivity when employees are away from office premises.

Yet a variety of technologies are available to dispel such doubts, from collaborative tools and file sharing to support tools such as GoToAssist, an integrated solution from Citrix that can quickly resolve any security and support issues reported by remote workers.

