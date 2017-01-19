Building IoT London: Last chance to catch Early Bird Tix

The early bird ticket offer for Building IoT London ends very soon, meaning you’ve got just hours to save a stack of cash on three days with the IoT world’s finest thinkers, doers and developers.

Our two day conference and our workshops day will equip with you the hands-on skills to turn the IoT into a reality and take your skills to the next level.

With the likes of Siemens’ Michael Stal, Bosch’s Stefan Evers, IBM’s Holly Cummins, and Digital Catapult’s Sam Davies on hand you can guarantee you’ll be taken beyond mere theory and right into the nuts and bolts of conceiving, delivering and deploying IoT platforms whether for consumers or industry.

If you have the urge to develop your own IoT device which will take over the world - or at least a very lucrative niche - you can hear about the possibilities and pitfalls from the likes of Damon Hart-Davis, Pilgrim Beart and Samuel Bailey.

We'll have almost 40 speakers in all, including keynotes from OpenSensors.io's Yodit Stanton and Expero's John Morkes.

Our third day offers a selection of seven hour workshops taking you deep into key IoT technologies such as MQTT, Eclipse, Spark and Arduino, with the likes of Siemens’ Michael Stal and the Eclipse Foundation’s Benjamin Cabe.

And of course, you have a major part to play too. We know from experience that the chats with your peers outside the conference halls are a vital part of the event, which is why we make sure you have the time, and appropriate supplies of food and drink, to make chewing the fat as convivial as possible.

So, you’ve got hours to go, what are you waiting for? Get the full run-down here. ®

