Kill it with fire: US-CERT urges admins to firewall off Windows SMB

The US computer emergency readiness team is recommending organisations ditch old vulnerable versions of Server Message Block after a would-be zero-day was released by the Shadow Brokers hacking group.

The call from the US security clearing house does not name the Shadow Brokers as the cause of its warning, only that its advice follows public reporting of a potential Server Message Block (SMB) vulnerability.

Last year, the Shadow Brokers dumped online a cache of hacking tools from the NSA's Equation Group that attack vulnerabilities in products from major technology vendors. The exploits were touted in an impossibly expensive online auction.

That auction, as expected, flopped. Last week, three months after news broke of Russian attempts to sway public opinion ahead of US elections, the Shadow Brokers dropped a further cache of offensive tool kit, including a screenshot of what's claimed to be an exploit targeting a SMB zero-day vulnerability as well as Windows fuzzers. The group has since announced it will retire.

That SMB flaw remains unconfirmed thanks to the US$200,000-plus asking price for the exploit [250 BTC. 1 BTC = US$915 at the time of writing - Ed].

US-CERT says administrators should disable SMB version one and block all SMB versions at network boundaries as a precaution.

"In response to public reporting of a potential Server Message Block vulnerability, US-CERT is providing known best practices related to SMB," it says in an advisory.

"This service is universally available for Windows systems, and legacy versions of SMB protocols could allow a remote attacker to obtain sensitive information from affected systems."

It recommends administrators:

Disable SMB v1. US-CERT cautions users and administrators of potential issues that could be created by disabling SMB v1.

Block all versions of SMB at the network boundary by blocking TCP port 445 with related protocols on UDP ports 137-138 and TCP port 139, for all boundary devices.

For more information on securing SMB, you should check out Microsoft's advisories 2696547 and 204279. ®

