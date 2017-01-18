Toshiba may sell silicon biz to contain fallout of nuke plant problems

A troubled nuclear power station strategy in the USA has Toshiba considering the partial sale of its Japanese semiconductor business.

Nikkei (in Japanese, here) names Western Digital as a potential buyer along with several investment funds.

The company hopes to get between US$1.77 and $2.65 billion for a 20 per cent stake in the business, Nikkei reckons.

Memory is the bulk of the company's chip business, which had revenue of 1.57 trillion yen (nearly $14 billion) in 2015. Western Digital would be a logical partner, since the two companies run a flash memory plant in Yokkaichi in the Mie Prefecture.

Toshiba struck trouble after spending years buying up rivals in the nuclear energy business. In December, it warned it was going to have to take a hit of several billion US dollars over the 2015 acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster, a nuclear power plant construction concern. The 2006, $5.4 billion acquisition of Westinghouse has also proved troublesome, and in 2015 Toshiba had to write down the value of that business by $2.3 billion.

It's not the first time Toshiba's memory business has been under a cloud. In December 2015, the company denied speculation it would exit the NAND business, amid an accounting scandal.

Toshiba was caught out overstating its profits by $1.2 billion over several years. ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management