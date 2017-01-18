Well, that sucks: China's Tencent so sorry after vid emerges of faux blowjob office game

Video China's biggest internet biz Tencent has apologized after women employees were filmed on their knees in front of male coworkers in a raunchy end-of-year party game.

Youtube Video

The video shows two executives standing with water bottles between their legs, while two young female staff members attempt to unscrew the caps with their teeth. The, er, contest takes place in front of a crowd who can be heard egging the foursome on with cries of "ga yau" – or "add oil," a traditional shout of encouragement.

Then, as it invariable does, a video of the party surfaced, sparking a kerfuffle within the Middle Kingdom. Tencent has since said it's sorry and vowed that action will be taken.

In a statement, the cloud computing giant said it had investigated the event and "solemnly apologizes." Both the staff member in charge and the event organizer have received "demerits" for their conduct. The web goliath has also sent a letter of apology for the incident to those who took part in the game.

It's unclear from the video if the staff members were coerced into taking part in the event, or if other games were played with men taking subordinate roles. Whatever the case, the brouhaha has caused the Chinese mega-corp to rethink its policies.

Judge for yourself if you think the conduct was worth the fuss. Your humble Reg hack is old enough to remember when such games – usually involving balloons or bananas being passed intimately between coworkers at staff parties – were commonplace, but time has since moved on, it seems.

It is, however, worth noting that Tencent's board and advisory team are all men – maybe a little diversity wouldn't be amiss. ®

Sponsored: DevOps and continuous delivery