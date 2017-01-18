Solaris 12 disappears from Oracle's roadmap

In late 2016, The Register received credible-but-ultimately-unverifiable reports that Oracle was scaling back Solaris development, perhaps with significant sackings. We chose not to publish because Oracle denied the specific allegations we'd received.

We’re aware of rumours about the demise of Solaris. Our best efforts have not been able to verify the rumours. Oracle has denied it 1/3 — The Register (@TheRegister) December 2, 2016

A user tells us Solaris will be moved to maintenance mode and resources moved to Linux. That’s not quite enough for us to do a story 2/3 — The Register (@TheRegister) December 2, 2016

One of our sources is personally familiar with the dev Solaris team. If you know more, feel free to let us know news@theregister.co.uk 3/3 — The Register (@TheRegister) December 2, 2016

Now the company has published a new roadmap showing that there will be no Solaris 12.

The new blueprint [PDF] dated January 13, 2017 omits mentions of Solaris 12 that Oracle included in the same document's 2014 edition, instead mentioning "Solaris 11.next" as due to debut during 2017 complete with “Cloud Deployment & Integration Enhancements."

Oracle's SPARC and Solaris roadmap from 2014

At the time of writing, search engines produce no results for “Solaris 11.next”. The Register has asked Oracle for more information.

The roadmap also mentions a new generation of SPARC silicon in 2017, dubbed SPARC Next, and then in 2020 Sparc Next+.

Oracle's January 2017 roadmap for Solaris and SPARC. Click here to embiggen

There's also hints of a plan to launch SPARC infrastructure-as-a-service, probably under the brand “@Customer” with services in “Dedicated Metered & Non-Metered” form.

What does this all mean? At a guess, Solaris is not going to get a full new version, but will be enhanced and looks to have ongoing support. There's also going to be a SPARC-and-Solaris cloud that Big Red will will rent by the hour or offer on other, more permanent, terms.

We've asked Oracle to explain itself: if it comes back with anything useful, we'll let you know. In December, Oracle waved off suggestions that layoffs were looming and that Oracle 12 was canceled.

While we wait, here's interesting nugget from Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, which followed up news from China of 200 redundancies at Oracle's middle kingdom operation: Bill Nesheim, a veep of Oracle's China outpost, told the Post “Oracle is refocusing more R&D effort on cloud computing ... Due to this restructuring, some product teams in some markets will be eliminated.” ®

