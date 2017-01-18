Ransomware scum infect cancer non-profit

Ransomware scum have hit a new low by infecting a not-for-profit cancer services organisation.

Little Red Door provides cancer support services including diagnostics, treatment, and supplies to under-served people.

It told the Associated Press that ransomware attackers infected its server and demanded a steep 50 bitcoin (US$44,000) payment in order to have data returned.

Executive director Aimee Fant says the lion's share of the agency's data was located in unspecified cloud storage.

She says the agency will be forced to take the hit and not pay the ransom since its funds are designated to helping cancer patients and their families.

The agency plans to replace the affected server with a "secure cloud-based" platform and hopes to be back up and running by week's end. It did not ask for volunteer assistance however interested readers can find the non-profit on Twitter.

The attack was reported to the FBI.

Many ransomware variants have been undone by white hack hackers working under the No More Ransom Alliance to find and exploit holes in the malware that allows free file decryption.

The effort unifies a formerly scattered and silo-ed, but furious effort by malware researchers to waste the exploding number of ransomware forms hitting end users and enterprises. ®

