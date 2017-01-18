US watchdog sues Qualcomm for 'forcing' Apple to swallow chips

America's trade watchdog the FTC has sued Qualcomm, alleging the California-based biz trampled over US laws on fair competition.

The three-count complaint [PDF] accuses the chip designer of strong-arming smartphone makers (cough, cough, Apple) into dodgy licensing deals by abusing its war chest of patents.

Qualcomm designs not only the Snapdragon processors used in countless Android-powered handhelds, but also the baseband electronics needed by phones and other devices to connect to cellular networks. It holds a ton of patents on the common protocols and technologies that make up today's mobile communications. And it leverages this to shut out rivals by refusing to fairly license and share its knowhow, it is claimed.

The FTC alleges Qualcomm ties hardware deals to patent deals: whether or not you use Qualy's chips, you're coughing up for a patent license one way or another, it is alleged.

Basically, it is claimed Qualcomm says to its customers: if you ship products with a mix of our modems and a rival's chips, you have to pay extra royalties to us. And if you just use a rival's chipset, either that chipset will be hamstrung by being locked out of modern standards that we've patented, or we will come after you for using our patented radio technology.

"No license, no chips," as the regulator put it. It all amounts of anticompetitive behavior, we're told.

"By threatening to disrupt cell phone manufacturers' supply of baseband processors, Qualcomm obtains elevated royalties and other license terms for its standard-essential patents that manufacturers would otherwise reject," the FTC alleged.

"These royalties amount to a tax on the manufacturers' use of baseband processors manufactured by Qualcomm's competitors – a tax that excludes these competitors and harms competition."

Qualcomm refused to uphold its FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) licensing obligations for patents it holds on standardized technologies, it is claimed. The FTC said those patent licenses – which should be made available for a reasonable cost to anyone who adopts the standard – were withheld from rival chip designers whose baseband processors competed with Qualcomm's. That effectively locked Qualy's competitors out of chunks of the mobile broadband market – it's why Intel's XMM 7360 modem in the iPhone 7 doesn't support CDMA phone networks.

(Last year, Apple decided to use a mix of Qualcomm and Intel baseband electronics in the iPhone 7: the Intel modem lacked features found in its Qualcomm counterpart due to patent licensing, resulting in Intel-based iPhones unable to use some network carriers.)

Finally, the FTC complaint accuses Qualcomm of forcing Apple into a five-year exclusivity deal to use only its baseband chips in tens of millions of iOS handsets and tablets sold from 2011 to 2016. Qualcomm also allegedly bribed Apple with caveat-attached rebates: if the iGiant stuck just to Qualcomm's chips, and didn't implement the Intel-championed WiMAX standard, it would get a fat refund. Funnily enough, that WiMAX standard is now dead.

"Qualcomm recognized that any competitor that won Apple's business would become stronger, and used exclusivity to prevent Apple from working with and improving the effectiveness of Qualcomm's competitors," the FTC charges.

The complaint, filed in the northern district of California on Tuesday, seeks a court order that would require Qualcomm to cease all of the infringing activities or run the risk of further penalties. The FTC authorized the filing via a 2-1 vote, with commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen dissenting.

Qualcomm says it will "vigorously defend" against the charges.

"The portrayal of facts offered by the FTC as the basis for the agency's case is significantly flawed," the chip designer told The Register in an email.

"In particular, Qualcomm has never withheld or threatened to withhold chip supply in order to obtain agreement to unfair or unreasonable licensing terms. The FTC's allegation to the contrary – the central thesis of the complaint – is wrong." ®

