100 Gbps link to Europe lights up to delight researchers

Researchers are getting another 100 Gbps of dedicated connectivity between America and Europe, courtesy of a link on the AEConnect cable activated by Indiana University.

Paid for by a National Science Foundation NEEAR (Networks for European, American and African Research) grant, the link connects the US to Ireland.

The pan-European research network project GÉANT picks up the connection at the European end of the 5,500 km submarine cable, with Aqua Comms as the commercial partner.

Via the EU-funded AfricaConnect2 project, GÉANT also extends the link to Africa with 10 Gbps for IP traffic and a second dedicated 10 Gbps link.

The NEEAR / GÉANT collaboration on AfricaConnect2 is building links to the UbuntuNet Alliance, the Arab States Research and Education Network, the West and Central African Research and Education Network, the South African National Research Network, and the Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa.

Aqua Comms began building the AEConnect link in 2015 between Shirley, New York, and Killala on Ireland's West Coast. It has 130 wavelengths available, each at 100 Gbps.

International Networks at Indiana University won the right to lead the US$3.25 million NEEAR project in October 2016.

The university also coordinates AEConnect's coordination with the Internet2 (connectivity within America) and the energy sciences network, ESnet, which runs multiple links directly between America and Europe. ®

