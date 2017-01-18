Hyper-convergered-ception: HPE swallows SimpliVity

Analysis SimpliVity, the second-placed hyper-converged infrastructure appliance startup, has been bought by HPE for $650m, setting the stage for mainstream vendor dominance of the hyper-converged market.

HPE now has its own proprietary software stack plus a 3PAR-style hardware-accelerated product line that will fit nicely above its existing HC 380 and 250 products launched just a month ago with their vSphere and Hyper-V (HC 250) and StoreVirtual SAN (HC 380) software environments.

HPE now gets SimpliVity’s OmniStack software and OmniCube hardware and software at a price considerably less than the $3.8bn to $3.9bn rumoured back in November. SimpliVity had been looking for a funding round or an IPO exit, it was thought.

SimpliVity certified Huwei hardware for its omniStack software in December last year, with Huawei joining Cisco, Lenovo and Dell EMC on SimpliVity’s meet-in-the-channel server HW supplier list.

The company said in November that it had a very good third 2016 quarter with record software sales exceeding 70 per cent of total sales. The software us what us important here. The company says the hyper-converged market is estimated to be around $2.4 billion, and expected to grow at a 25 per cent compound annual growth rate to reach nearly $6 billion by 2020.

HPE’s Antonio Neri, Enterprise Group EVP and general manager, said: “HPE will bring together its best-in-class infrastructure, automation and cloud management software with SimpliVity’s industry-leading software-defined data management platform, to deliver the industry’s only “built-for-enterprise” hyper-converged offering.

Neri said:

For current HPE customers and partners, the company will continue to offer its existing hyper-converged products, the HC 380 and the HC 250. For SimpliVity customers and partners, there will be no immediate change in the product roadmap and HPE will continue to support existing SimpliVity customers and platforms.

The intent is for HPE to offer SimpliVity’s OmniStack software qualified on its ProLiant Dl380 servers within 60 days. Then “in the second half of 2017, the company will offer a range of integrated HPE SimpliVity hyper-converged systems based on HPE ProLiant Servers.” That implies the current HC 250 and HC 380 could be phased out, a point noted by Stifel MD Aaron Rakers.

It also implies farewell to SimpliVity’s OmniCube hardware.

Neri mentioned a couple of software roadmap items: “workspace” controls, which are self-service portals to compose virtualised and containerised resources, and intended to speed accelerate application development and deployment. Predictive analytics will also be added to the systems “to increase resource utilisation and proactively respond to needs for new resources”.

We would suggest the EL4000 is HPE’s base hyper-converged offering with its Citrix/Atlantis VD software.

Market effect

Here’s how Gartner positioned the integrated systems (converged + hyper-converged) in October last year.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Systems, October, 2016.

It would seem clear now that Dell EMC and HPE lead the market, with HPE in second place behind Dell EMC, and Nutanix in third place.

+Comment

To get a picture of the hyper-converged market on its own, we have to do some supposing and inferring. We can readily assume that Dell EMC and Nutanix are in the top two places, with HPE-SimpliVity in third place. It is becoming a converged and consolidated market. Some months ago IDC reckoned HPE had only a 2 per cent market share so it has risen up the ranks by buying SimpliVity, but not sufficuently, we think, to overtake either Nutanix or Dell-EMC.

Some way behind will be “the rest” – a second tier including Cisco with HyperFlex, Lenovo with multifarious meet-in-the-channel deals, Huawei and Fujitsu. Then we'll see a third tier of smaller HCIA suppliers: Atlantis, Pivot3, Maxta, Scale Computing, HyperGrid, etc. Behind them and effectively nowhere in the market are IBM (no X86 server products) and NetApp.

We can expect doubt about the longevity of SimpliVity OmniStack software certification on non-HPE hardware going forward.

The hyper-converged systems market is now characterised by incumbent server vendors using vSphere, Hyper-V and KVM hypervisors plus VSAN or some other virtual SAN software, with Nutanix building up its Acropolis/KVM software environment.

The software-only vendors - Atlantis, Pivot3, Maxta, Scale Computing, HyperGrid, etc - will now have to operate as niche suppliers with little hope of joining the leaders.

With HPE buying SimpliVity it now seems likely that sustained hyper-converged market success will rely on a supplier being a major server platform vendor. Does that mean that Nutanix’s future as a stand-alone supplier is in doubt? That answer to that question will, we think, on Nutanix’s revenue growth in the future, compared to Dell EMC, HPE and Cisco hyper-converged product sales.

It also remains to be seen if Cisco can sprint forwards to join the leading three hyper-converged vendors: Nutanix, Delll EMC and HPE/SimpliVity. If it bought Nutanix, currently capitalised at $4.27bn, then it would, and that would be the case for NetApp as well, assuming it had a server supply facility.

It seems to El Reg’s storage desk that, by letting HPE buy SimpliVity, Cisco and NetApp both have given themselves larger problems down the road about their futures in the hyper-converged systems market. The cost of their entry to the top table there just went up from $0.65bn to $5bn. ®

