Inspur inspires DDN to be its HPC reseller

DDN has signed a deal for Inspur to sell tested and configured systems to worldwide HPC customers, using DDN storage alongside Inspur servers, networking, software and services.

Inspur is the third of three main Chinese server and systems suppliers, the others being Huawei and Lenovo. It quotes Gartner stats to say it was the fastest-growing server vendor in the world in the first three quarters of 2016, and one of the top five server vendors in the world.

The deals builds on existing business the two have had inside China, and they will conduct joint sales and marketing activities. A joint test and demonstration facility will also be set up at an unspecified location.

We're told Inspur has, alongside its servers, networking, software and services a cloud computing service capability, global data centres, and carries out research and development activities for petascale supercomputers. Inspur developed China's Tianhe-2 supercomputer with the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT).

Inspur's Cloud Service Information Technology unit in Shandong received a $2.9bn funding facility from the China Development Bank in January. Baidu, a Chinese web services company, uses Inspur servers and racks in its hyperscale data centre area.

We're told that Inspur and DDN will target the oil and gas, life sciences, financial services and academia with their joint marketing.

El Reg does not expect any dramatic growth in DDN sales as a result of this Inspur deal, but it should add incremental sales of DDN kit. ®

Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery