Cisco sets out networking stall for SMBs

Promo In the face of industry upheaval, Cisco retains its status as the go-to enterprise networking choice for big businesses.

Its position as supplier to small and medium-sized businesses is less clear, even though by Cisco's reckoning, this market segment accounts for more than a fifth of fixed ports operated by its customer base worldwide.

The company is keen to get the word out about its networking portfolio for smaller companies, and has produced a short video for the delectation of business decision makers, entitled "Cisco networking for mid-size businesses", which you can watch here.

The video provides an overview of the increasing competitive value of networking infrastructure and the challenges for smaller businesses that rely on so-called involuntary IT managers, for instance, "John in accounts".

The presenter briefly sets out the "Why Cisco?" pitch and moves on to discuss the company's Wireless, Routing and Switching portfolio for smaller sites.

This article is sponsored by



Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery