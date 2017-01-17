Veeam vaunts its va-va-voom as 2016 revenues unveiled

It's news but kind of expected; Veeam has seen almost 30 per cent year-on-year growth in its final 2016 quarter, and full-year revenues of $607.4m. Veeam on.

That means the Veeammer has a $2.4bn run rate – impressive – and the stats keep on coming:

230,000 customers worldwide: Veeam added close to 50,000 total paid customers in 2016, keeping pace with the historical average of approximately 4,000 new customers every month.

Enterprise licence bookings grew 57 per cent annually, while the number of new enterprise customers grew 48.6 per cent to 761 over the same period.

13.3 million virtual machines are protected by Veeam Availability SW.

45,000 ProPartners worldwide.

Peter McKay, Veeam's president and COO, talks of a "fantastic year... incredible growth..." yadda yadda. Tens of thousands of this, tens of thousands of that, millions of something else – it's a predictable old world of constantly growing numbers looked at through the windows of the all-conquering Veeamobile.

Pedal to the metal, Veeammers. We can almost sniff a billion-dollar quarter coming – vroom vroom. ®

Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery