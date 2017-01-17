Ex-Nokia IoT bods Cumulocity join hands with Teleena

Dutch Internet of Things wrangler Teleena has teamed up with Nokia-born IoT software spinoff Cumulocity to offer an end-to-end IoT service.

The deal allows Cumulocity's customers to access Teleena's IoT Suite product. Cumulocity's speciality is IoT device management, while Teleena offers a full-service configuration and device management product.

Teleena's IoT Suite consists of five modules and is billed by the company as a "configurable one-stop shop". It includes configuration options for 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and LoRaWAN, an IoT wireless comms specification.

The firm says it covers everything from the core network offering right up to the management portal and APIs.

Teleena exec director Timo Smit said in a canned quote: "With Cumulocity we have integrated a market-leading and future-proof platform that enables seamless device on boarding, auto-discovery, control and management of IoT devices."

Cumulocity was spun out of Nokia Siemens Networks in 2010. The company specialises in machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, and has recently adopted the Internet of Things label as well. It offers a cloud-based software platform focused on IoT use cases, complete with data collection and storage facilities, real-time analytics and visualisations, and open APIs. Its product can also be deployed on customers' premises instead of being run from the cloud.

As a member of the LoRa Alliance, the body behind the LoRaWAN IoT specification, Teleena naturally offers that IoT connectivity standard to its customers, along with the competing Sigfox standard. Nonetheless, mobile operators in the Netherlands – Teleena's home turf – including major players such as Vodafone and T-Mobile are opting for the NB-IoT standard, which in turn has been adopted by the GSMA for the upcoming 5G mobile spec. ®

