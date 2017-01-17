Continuous Lifecycle London: Keynote, workshops announced

REG EVENTS The agenda for Continuous Lifecycle is filling up, with four workshops confirmed, and our first keynote speaker revealed.

Continuous delivery pioneer Dave Farley will be taking to the stage as one of our keynote speakers at the London conference in May.

Dave was among the instigators of the CD movement, co-writing the seminal tome, Continuous Delivery. He puts the theory into practice through his consulting work with leading organisations looking to ramp up their delivery of software.

We're sure you'll be as chuffed as we are that Dave will also be delivering one of our workshops on the third day of Continuous Lifecycle. This is sure to sell out fast, so you have been warned...

We have three more workshops confirmed right now, meaning you and your team can dive really deep into key software delivery topics.

Ranger4's Helen Beal will be using Gene Kim's seminal DevOps novel as the launchpad for The Phoenix Project Game, a day of "experiental learning" around communication, collaboration and visualisation.

Alex Yates will be offering "A Crash Course in Database DevOps", which will cover "everything you need to get started with SQL Server source control, CI and deployment".

Cloudbees veteran Viktor Farcic will run an all-day session on The DevOps 2.1 Toolkit, exploring the "practices and tools required to run a swarm cluster".

Meanwhile, the speaker lineup is continuing to expand. Wherever you are with your DevOps, Containers, or CD journey, attending Continuous Lifecycle London will help you put your experience to date into perspective and give you food for thought for plotting your next move.

The full line-up and details of our early bird ticket offer are on the Continuous Lifecycle London website. ®

