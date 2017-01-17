Microsoft Germany says Windows 7 already unfit for business users

Microsoft Germany has argued that Windows 7 is no longer "fit" to be used in business.

A post we've shoved through two online translate-o-tronic services states that Windows 7 “can no longer keep up with the increased security requirements” of the mid-2010s.

Markus Nitschke, head of Windows at Microsoft Deutschland, is quoted as saying “Windows 7 … does not meet the requirements of modern technology, nor the high security requirements of IT departments.”

“Windows 7 is based on long-outdated security architectures,” the post continues, before going on to suggest that “corporate customers in particular should deal with the transition to a modern operating system in time.”

The reference to time is to do with the expiry of support for Windows 7; the OS will lose even security updates in 2020. “Companies and users who are [migrating from] Windows 7 [along] with their sensitive data within three years are faced with enormous dangers,” the post adds.

Microsoft has a point: just this week it has revealed that Windows 10 can defeat malware that the OS wasn't patched to repel.

But there's also surely a little fear, uncertainty and doubt being used here as Microsoft hones its efforts to encourage business users to migrate to Windows 10, not least because the post seemingly ignores the fact that enterprises invest a lot of time and money in standard operating environments and layered security that together enhance an operating system's security.

But as we've previously reported, week-day use of Windows 10 has plateaued and adoption of the OS stalled once the free upgrade offer lapsed. So Microsoft needs to get things moving. At the same time, it also needs to encourage businesses to keep using PCs, a challenge given five years of sinking sales.

Posts like this may see some users start to prioritise desktop OS upgrades. The Register imagines it's more likely that the forthcoming Creators Update, with its improved memory management and other enhancements, plus urgings to get value from Software Assurance deals, will push more users towards making the jump to Windows 10. ®

