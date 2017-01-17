Revealed: How Nvidia's 'backseat driver' AI learned to read lips

Yearning for a driving companion who listens when you talk?

When Nvidia popped the bonnet on its Co-Pilot "backseat driver" AI at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, most onlookers were struck by its ability to lip-read while tracking CES-going "motorists'" actions within the "car".

A slide taken at CES shows the Co-Pilot AI assistant performing four features: facial recognition, head tracking, gaze tracking and lip-reading.

The @nvidia AI co-pilot analyzes you through face recognition, head and gaze tracking and lip reading to assist you. #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/sD2N4Kkinr — CES (@CES) January 5, 2017

The automative AI is part of the GPU-flinger's DRIVE PX 2 platform, which uses sensors and multiple neural networks powered by the grunt of Nvidia's processors.

An Nvidia spokesperson has since confirmed in an email to The Register that the lip-reading component was based on research paper [PDF] written by academics from the University of Oxford, Google DeepMind and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research.

The paper was initially criticised. Although the neural network, LipNet, had an impressive accuracy rate of 93.4 per cent, it was only tested on a limited dataset of words and not coherent sentences.

A second paper, unofficially published on arXiv, showed LipNet’s capabilities had improved. It could now decipher complete sentences after it had been trained to watch the speech movements of BBC News presenters for several hours.

Nvidia’s Co-Pilot assistant shows LipNet has progressed further to pick up the spoken commands of drivers so it can process instructions such as choosing a song to play, even when loud music is already thumping in the background.

Youtube Video

The head- and gaze-tracking and facial recognition capabilities were developed to provide better security and a safer driving experience, said Nvidia.

“[There is] an AI for face recognition, so the car knows who you are, setting personal preferences and eliminating the need for a key. An AI for gaze detection, so your car knows if you’re paying attention,” Nvidia wrote in a blog post.

Nvidia is mostly known for designing powerful GPUs for gaming and HPC but has lately been putting more of its efforts towards GPU-accelerated machine learning and AI.

Mercedes, Audi, Tesla and Toyota are current customers of the new technology, an Nvidia spokesperson confirmed to The Register. ®

Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery