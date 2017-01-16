Trump fan Peter Thiel 'considering' CA Terminator role*

Peter Thiel, the only tech billionaire to back Donald Trump, is reported to be considering a run for governor of California.

The PayPal co-founder and early Facebook investor is reported by Politico to be considering the move, according to unnamed Republican Party sources.

If the reports are true, Thiel would be the third Republican-leaning former tech exec to take on the challenge of leading California. If elected, he'd follow in the footsteps of Republican party Series 800 Terminator unit Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Former eBay chief executive Meg Whitman spent $144m of her own money campaigning in 2010 to succeed Schwarzenegger as state governor.

She was defeated by Democrat candidate Jerry Brown.

Whitman was active in politics before, supporting Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in his presidential campaign in 2008 and then John McCain, who lost to Barack Obama.

Former HP CEO Carly Fiorina spent $22m taking a shot a California state senate in 2010, too, to topple career Democrat and seat-holder Barbara Boxer.

Fiorina received endorsements from, among others, Sarah Palin, but lost ultimately to Boxer.

Fiorina stood briefly in the 2016 US presidential election before losing out during the early rounds of Republican party primaries and then standing, briefly, again, as vice presidential running mate to senator and Republican party presidental nominee candidate Ted Cruz. ®

