Samsung fans flames of burning Galaxy Note 7 mystery

Samsung's figured out why its Galaxy Note 7 phablets burned up the mobile phone market last year, but won't say why until next week.

The Register hailed the Galaxy Note 7 as the world’s best Android phone after fondling a pre-release unit in early August 2016. Four weeks later, when actual product hit the market, reports quickly emerged of the device exploding while charging. By early September the the United States Federal Aviation Administration suggested the device not be allowed aboard passenger aircraft, such was the level of concern about the device blowing up even when not connected to the mains.

Samsung recalled the device and issued replacements, but even the new units started blowing up, leading to a shutdown of the Note 7 production line.

The Korean giant then warned users to turn off their Note 7s, forever, bricked them remotely and revealed that pulling the product from the market would probably cost it US$.2.3bn in lost revenue, plus incalculable damage to its reputation as 40 per cent of consumers said they would not buy a Samsung smartphone again.

Now Korean newswire Yonhap reports that Samsung has figured out what went wrong and will reveal its findings next Monday, January 23rd.

A Samsung official told the newswire that the company will offer a forthright explanation about the phablet's phailings.

Current candidates for the device's failure include a toxic culture that pits staff against each other or poor design that left too little space for inevitable battery bulge.

We'll know for sure next Monday. ®

