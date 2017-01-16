Sage signs X3 trio to cloud 'big business' ERP combo

Salesforce partner Sage Group has signed a trio of firms to its emerging X3 business ERP platform.

CLOUT, Atlas Cloud, and BrightBridge are being held up as examples of Sage's ability to handle larger customers' needs with X3.

David Watts, Sage's vice president for enterprise in UK and Ireland, said in a statement: "Over the last 12 months, we've really underlined our commitment to working with larger enterprises and embracing smart partnerships that contribute to making our X3 business management solution more beneficial and appealing to enterprise businesses."

Sage has repositioned itself as a SaaS provider covering ERP, moving beyond its traditional on-prem roots of accounting and payroll for SMBs.

Under then-new chief executive Stephen Kelley, Sage announced a partnership with SaaS-CRM provider Salesforce in early 2015.

Described as Britain's "biggest tech firm by software sales" Sage's turn towards ERP last year saw it splurge £10m on Salesforce-HR platform partner Fairsail.

Sage stated that the CLOUT collaboration had come about directly because of the Fairsail agreement, and would see the company provide "a faster and more efficient service as the systems implementer delivers all aspects of the Fairsail HR Management System on behalf of its customers."

Atlas Cloud will work closely with Sage's sales and pre-sales teams to host Sage X3 in the cloud, giving customers the choice of either public or private cloud implementation. Those in the partner community will also be able to access standardised cloud options, while Atlas, as an MSP, "will use its extensive experience of complex cloud integration projects to offer customers a high level of technical support".

BrightBridge was declared to be strengthening its "existing relationship with Sage, which spans three decades, to build a dedicated Sage X3 practice within its sales team. BrightBridge aims to support its customers' business growth by helping them to harness the power of leading ERP and CRM solutions, with a particular focus on the manufacturing, professional services and warehouse/distribution verticals." ®

