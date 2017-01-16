Building IoT: Early bird tickets ready to fly in days

Reg Events You've got less than a week to snap up early bird tickets for Building IoT London, our three-day bonanza of all things IoT for real businesses. After that, the sticker jumps back up to full rate.

Whether you're looking for a fast-track, hands-on introduction to IoT technologies and strategies, or you want to take your existing skills to the next level, you really should be joining us between March 27 and 29.

We've got a great lineup of speakers joining us at 30 Euston Square, in the heart of London, with keynotes from Yodit Stanton and John Morkes, and conference sessions ranging from deep to really deep, as well as a cracking schedule of all-day workshops to help you hone your skills in key areas.

And just think what you could do with the money you save... for a start, you could buy a stack load of components to build your own devices, after you've learned from the likes of Holly Cummins, Pilgrim Beart, and our own Damon Hart-Davis.

Or you could use it to buy a drone, or other device, and test its security, after getting the rundown on IoT vulnerabilities from speakers like Alex Balan and Arthur Garipov.

The possibilities are endless, but the early bird offer isn't. Once we hit this weekend, that'll be it.

You can get the full speaker rundown, and buy tickets at the website here.

