Flight 666 went to HEL on Friday the 13th

Finnish flag carrier Finnair has successfully flown the devil to hell on Friday the 13th.

Finnair flies a daily AY666 service from Copenhagen to Helsinki and operated the flight as usual last week, on Friday, January 13th, 2017.

But sharp-eyed aerosexuals noticed that the plane departed gate 13 at Københavns Lufthavn, Kastrup, during the thirteenth hour of the day. And then touched down at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport – code-name “HEL” - at 13:31 UTC.

To make matters even more devilishly interesting, the plane used for the flight, Airbus A320- OH-LXM, is 13 years and one month old.

The co-incidences peter out a bit when we consider the flight time – 1:15 – and the fact that the flight docked at Gate 25 once it landed in HEL.

But the other unlucky numbers have raised many an eyebrow in the plane-spotting community, which laments the fact that a new scheme for European flight numbers due later this year will make flight 666 a thing of the past. ®

Sponsored: DevOps and continuous delivery