Strike day struck off as Fujitsu and Unite negotiate job cuts

It might be damn cold outside, but Unite the union is trying to thaw relations with Fujitsu by cancelling strike action scheduled for January 19 to enter conciliatory talks over job cuts, pay and pensions.

Unionised members at Fujitsu are in dispute after some 1,800 company staff were put at risk of redundancy late last year - the first batch leaves next month and the last at some point in 2018.

Some roles will be made sent offshore to lower cost labour locations and UK employees have been asked to help train their replacements. Other roles will be TUPE’d to new businesses or simply terminated.

“We have suspended Thursday’s strike action in Manchester as a gesture of goodwill for the Acas talks to take place in a constructive environment,” said Sharon Hutchinson, Unite regional officer.

Some 300 Fujitsu staffers were on strike today, the tenth day of industrial action over gender wage disparity, a retrospective cut in pensions of up to 15 per cent for staff in their sixties, and job security. They will be downing tools again on Monday.

“The strike action continues to have a significant impact on service delivery for customers and project timescale, which should give the management added impetus to see a fair settlement,” claimed Hutchinson.

As exclusively revealed by The Register last year, Fujitsu is disbanding Fujitsu Voice, the UK Work’s Council, from 14 January. ®

