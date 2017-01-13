Trump's cyber-guru Giuliani runs ancient, utterly hackable website

US president-elect Donald Trump's freshly minted cyber tsar Rudy Giuliani runs a website so insecure that its content management system is five years out of date, unpatched and is utterly hackable.

Former New York City mayor and Donald loyalist Giuliani was today announced by Trump's transition team as his cybersecurity adviser – a crucial role in defending America's computer infrastructures.

Giulianisecurity.com, the website for Giuliani's eponymous infosec consultancy firm, runs Joomla! version 3.0, released in 2012, and since found to carry 15 separate vulnerabilities.

Some of those bugs can be exploited by basic and highly dangerous SQL injection to compromise the software and gain remote code execution.

Security gurus are tearing strips off Trump's cyber-wizard pick. Top hacker Dan Tentler was first to point to the severely out-of-date Joomla! install.

"It speaks volumes," Tentler told The Register, referring to Giuliani's security credentials and fitness for the top post.

"Seventy-year-old luddite autocrats who often brag about not using technology are somehow in charge of technology: It's like setting our country on fire and giving every extranational hacker a roman candle – or, rather, not setting on fire, but dousing in gasoline."

It gets worse. "Giuliani is running a version of PHP that was released in 2013, and a version of Joomla that was released around 2012," said Ty Miller, a director at Sydney-based infosec biz Threat Intelligence.

"Using the version information, within minutes we were able to identify a combined list of 41 publicly known vulnerabilities and 19 publicly available exploits. Depending upon the configuration of the website, these exploits may or may not work, but is an indication that Giuliani's security needs to be taken up a level."

The most surprising fact in all of this is that the Giuliani Security website hasn't ALREADY been hacked. They might as well put out a sign. — Michael Fienen (@fienen) January 12, 2017

Another computer security expert, speaking to The Register on condition of anonymity, revealed further analysis of Giuliani's website, saying while the pending cyber tsar is likely to have outsourced management of his online base, the fact that the mayor-turned-cyber-expert didn't check for lax security on his own website is not going to instill any confidence.

We have reproduced our contact's analysis in full below. ®

Well talking nuts and bolts - that website is hosted with a hosting provider. It looks like it has its own IP address based on having a single DNS PTR object (reverse address to the name giulianisecurity.com) which means its unlikely to be in use by other organisations (except maybe his own… who knows..) That IP address is allocated out of a block of addresses registered to Japanese giant NTT but these could also be on-provided to NTT’s customers such as web developers/hosting providers etc. Without actively poking at the site - which I’m terrified to do frankly - it may be shared hosting, may be a VPS or may be a physically separate, dedicated hosting solution. I’m betting it’s a cheap VPS-based ‘dedicated’ solution. My experience with this kind of hosting means that a nice attack vector is identifying the hosting provider and trying to get allocated a similar hosting solution in the adjacent IP address space, getting root on it (or having it if it’s a VPS) and then using ‘layer 2’ fun and games to redirect the victim site’s traffic to the attacker. This still works amazingly and is why smart people try to do things like statically publish layer 2 addresses for layer 3 IP gateways (although this is only so effective really) For the giulianisecurity.com domain they seem to use Microsoft Office 365 for his email. Not a bad choice. Email security sucks and, unless you know what you’re doing/are a glutton for punishment or are generally my kind of tinfoilhat wearer (hey friends) it’s best to leave email security to someone reasonably credible. I also note they use a large trademark monitor company (MarkMonitor.com) for the DNS service provider for the domain name giulianisecurity.com. Which is hilarious. Because, yeah, you’d want to intrude trademark-wise on this guy’s name because it’s such a valuable brand. Like Trump’s you know? The reality is someone else makes these choices for him for his business. It’s not like he’s there, updating his ancient and known vulnerable Joomla content management system himself (he’d get props form me if that were the case :). Anyone truly trying to protect your brand would avoid putting a giant red flag like an unpatched CMS in a commodity hosting environment out there. Whether it’s Giuliani’s company’s responsibility or an outsourced provider’s (very likely) the ‘having ancient Joomla’ in place is a pretty bad look. Someone should be taken to task a bit for this. And if you’re a security and safety company with an understanding of information security threats you’d have threat management programs in place to identify and improve your controls. For example, if you were undertaking actual security testing of your site I’d wager anyone in infosec - or in IT generally really - would’ve noticed the ancient CMS and its default install remnants using the crappiest, free-est tools out there. So respectfully, Rudy, get someone to patch your shit and seek out some kind of specialist advice. Snarky comments aside - it really comes down to this greater concern: there’s literally millions of people in infosec who would be better cyber security advisors than Giuliani or whomever his technical advisors are that he’d call on for advice. So I’d ask - again respectfully - that the President Elect cast a slightly wider net than he has to receive ‘cyber’ security advice. As much as most people in infosec are a bunch of opinionated jerks (oh and we are) we’re all here to help. Just ask a professional. First sign in knowing one? It’s the person who doesn’t use the word ‘cyber’ to prefix everything they say.

