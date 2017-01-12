Terry Pratchett's self-written documentary to be broadcast in 2017

The BBC has announced that it will this year broadcast Terry Pratchett's last story: His own.

Sir Terry's Alzheimer's prevented him from finishing this work, but the BBC has completed its "poignant and humorous documentary" to tell the tale of the creator of the Discworld series of fantasy novels, whose books have sold over 85 million copies worldwide.

In March 2015, Terry took Death's arm and followed him through the doors and on to the black desert under the endless night. He did so at his home in the company of his family and cat, at the age of 66, and The Register's full obituary for the great man is here.

This year, the BBC 2 will broadcast Terry Pratchett: Back In Black, which reveals in the man's own words the highs and lows which dogged his career – from his troubled schooldays, to being dismissed by literary critics, to his battle with Alzheimer's.

Starring Paul Kaye as Terry Pratchett, the film is told in Terry's own words, with assistance from Neil Gaiman, Val McDermid and his long serving assistant, and later business manager, Rob Wilkins.

"The documentary film is, by turns, surreal, witty and unexpectedly poignant," said the BBC in a statement. "Knighted by the Queen, adored by millions of fans and with a legacy of 41 much loved novels - Terry Pratchett is still having the last laugh." ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management