Build your very own self-driving AI – using Grand Theft Auto V, of course

Developers building self-driving cars can now take their AI agents for a spin in the simulated open world of Grand Theft Auto V - via OpenAI’s machine-learning playground, Universe.

The open-source MIT-licensed code gluing GTA V to Universe is maintained by Craig Quiter, who works for Otto – the Uber-owned startup that delivered 51,744 cans of Budweiser over 193km (120 miles) using a self-driving truck. The software also comes with a trained driving agent; all developers need is a copy of the game to get cracking.

Video games new and old provide great training grounds for developing reinforcement learning agents, which learn through trial and error – or rather, trial and reward when things go right. OpenAI's Universe was released in December, and is a wedge of open-source middleware that connects game controls and video displays to machine-learning agents so they can be trained in the virtual arenas.

GTA V is preferred by various research groups because it gives developers a realistic, detailed world for researchers to test their algorithms and models.

San Andreas – a fictional state in the game – is almost one-fifth the size of Los Angeles, and includes 257 different vehicles, seven types of bicycles, and 14 weather patterns, allowing researchers to test self-driving cars in urban areas without having to hit the actual road.

“[Integrating with Universe] was a perfect fit because GTA V runs in Windows, and Universe allows running the AI separate from the game; in Linux, for example, where most AI work is done,” Quiter told The Register.

Youtube Video

The video demonstrates an AI running around in GTA V via Universe. The screen is split into separate windows to allow developers to inspect what frames are given to the agent, view any diagnostics from the bot, and so.

The simulated environment allows programmers to collect heaps of labelled data so the agent can start to recognise cars, bicycles, road signs, and other objects. Plus, it can be modified to import a Tesla Model S into the world or explore a custom-designed town, Quieter added.

Just in case anyone is worried about AI agents becoming murderous thugs by hanging around the mean streets of GTA V, violence has been stripped from the system, we're told. ®

Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery