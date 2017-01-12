Continuous Lifecycle London: First speakers announced

Reg Events We’re chuffed to be able to reveal the first tranche of speakers for Continuous Lifecycle, our three day-extravaganza of DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Containerization and Agile in May.

Our call for papers drew a massive response, but our programme committee has diligently sliced that down to a short-list of speakers and sessions they felt would stretch both neophytes and experienced operators.

So we have conference sessions that will take you beyond the hype about DevOps, Containerization and Continuous Delivery, and help you deliver software, and manage your teams - and managers - more efficiently.

We’re not just talking about startups here. We’ve got speakers with experience of implementing and managing Continuous Delivery and DevOps at scale taking legacy systems into account.

And if you’ve been wondering what microservices and containers can do for you, we have a raft of sessions ranging from taking the first steps to integrating the technology into your production line, to ensuring you do it securely.

We couldn’t squeeze in every proposed session that appealed to us. We’re still confirming details with a few speakers, but the rest of the agenda - including keynotes and workshops - will be rounded out over the next few weeks.

The focus throughout is on giving you information and techniques you can put to work in your own organisation - and showing you what not to do. And of course, giving you the time, space, and suitable solid and liquid fuel, to get up close and personal with the speakers and your fellow attendees.

Early bird tickets are available now, so head over to the Continuous Lifecycle website, peruse the lineup so far, and bag yourself a bargain. ®

