Dell EMC lifts the post-acquisition axe: Swwwwwing

Dell Technologies' 140,000 staffers have been wincing in anticipation fror the expected 2,000-3,000 layoffs after the $67bn EMC acquisition completed, and now the wait is over. The axe is swinging and heads have begun to roll.

A person close to the events told us: "Almost 80 people have been terminated from the Hopkinton location and there is more to come."

We were first alerted to this possibility just before the new year by an industry insider. He said three rounds of layoffs were coming.

Late last year Dell enterprise systems head David Goulden reorganised the servers, storage and networking divisions... and some execs left.

An EMC insider told El Reg: "Those layoffs here have been looming on the horizon for a while, it's always bloodshed when a new group of people takes over."

An anonymous poster on job-snitch site TheLayoff.com claims several EMC buildings at Hopkinton may close over the next few months, with remote working facilities being introduced. These allegedly include:

2811 Mission College Boulevard

2831 Mission College Boulevard

2841 Mission College Boulevard

2421 Mission College Boulevard

2441 Mission College Boulevard

Another anonymous note to TheLayoff.com yesterday, from a person claiming to be a staffer based out of Hopkinton, suggested Dell EMC would commence the laying off staff at its Massachusetts facility today.

The suggested numbers and dates were:

Overall 20-25 per cent cut for Dell EMC employees

10-15 per cent cut in Jeff Boudreau's Storage Division (Isilon, MD, PS, SC, Unity, VMAX, VNX, XC, XtremIO product group)

Hopkinton Building 228 Enterprise & Mid-range Storage Division to take a hit today

Hopkinton Building 176 Enterprise & Mid-range Storage Division getting hit tomorrow

A 20-25 per cent cull would mean 28,000 to 35,000 jobs going – a pink-slip bloodbath. However, an insider has informed us that these numbers are inaccurate and overstated.

A Dell Technologies spokesperson was asked to respond said: "While streamlining is never our first alternative, and we strive to minimize it as course of action, in a merger of this size it is necessary given some overlap in functions. Over time, we expect revenue gains will far outweigh any cost savings, and revenue growth drives employment growth." ®

Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery