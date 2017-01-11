Speaking in Tech: Went to Cancun... visited the Walmart
All the best tech gossip here...
Podcast
This week Greg, Ed and Melissa are joined by Amy Lewis to kick of the new year and new tech gossip. This week they talk snow, celebrity deaths, VMUG controversies and MongoDB hijacking.
The details...
- (0:00) Eddie and the Snow Cruisers
- (2:18) Careless Whispers
- (3:54) 18 hours in Cancun
- (7:28) Big gifts
- (10:38) Car tech fail
- (17:18) VMUG bumps Nutanix leaders: VMUGgate
- (27:14) MongoDB databases being held ransom
- (30:08) BBC reinvents iPhone history
- (31:48) From Yahoo to ALTABA
- (37:57) Unidesk gets acquired
- (40:12) Car manuals
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
Podcast Subscriber Links
Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Google
Subscribe through Stitcher
Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss
Sponsored: DevOps and continuous delivery
Post a comment