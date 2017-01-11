GoDaddy revokes digital certificates improperly validated due to bug

GoDaddy was obliged to revoke digital certificates on Tuesday as the result of an unspecified software bug.

El Reg learnt of the cock-up from readers affected by the issue, who forwarded notification emails (extract below).

Due to a software bug, the recently issued certificate for your domain was issued without proper domain validation, and in accordance with industry standards as a Certificate Authority, we will need to revoke your certificate as a precautionary measure. The certificate will be revoked today (January 10) by 9pm Pacific Time. The software bug that created the issue has been remedied. We continue to closely monitor our system.

Affected websites will still work and continue to resolve, even though the certificate is revoked. However, visitors to your website may see error messages or warnings in their browser until a new certificate is installed. GoDaddy, which is issuing these replacement certificates free of charge, apologised to customers for the hassle caused by the slip-up in its notification email.

We asked GoDaddy about how many organisations were affected by this SSL cert issue as well as more detail on its cause. No reply as yet but we'll update this story as and when we hear more. ®

