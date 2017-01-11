FBI takes gag out of CloudFlare's mouth after three-year legal battle

CloudFlare successfully fended off an FBI demand for people's private information, we can report this week now that a gagging order has been ripped away.

In February 2013, the Feds slapped a National Security Letter (NSL) on the San Francisco-based web delivery biz, requiring it to hand over some customer account records and banning the startup from discussing the notice with anyone.

CloudFlare and the Electronic Frontier Foundation promptly teamed up to fight off the demand by suing the US government. By July that year, the FBI gave in and withdrew its demand for data – so no customer info was handed over, we're told – but the gagging order remained. The web biz and the foundation continued to challenge the Feds in the courts to remove the banning order.

Now this week, roughly three years on from that early win, CloudFlare has revealed that the FBI has torn up the nondisclosure provisions in the letter, allowing the company to talk about the whole affair for the first time.

"Even though the request for information was no longer at issue, the NSL's gag order remained," said Kenneth Carter, CloudFlare's lawyer. "For nearly four years, Cloudflare has pursued its legal rights to be transparent about this request despite the threat of criminal liability."

CloudFlare says it is also involved in a case being pursued by the EFF and Credo Mobile that challenges the FBI's authority to file the NSLs, and asks that the gag orders be ruled unconstitutional.

"The First Amendment requires that any gag order imposed by the executive branch be quickly evaluated by a court and demands that the government meet a high burden of justifying the gag," said EFF staff attorney Andrew Crocker.

Now that CloudFlare can speak out, the service provider hopes it can change the government's NSL policies to avoid another prolonged battle.

"Cloudflare fought this battle for four years even after the request for customer information had been dismissed," said Carter. "In addition to protecting our customers' information, we want to remain a vigorous participant in public policy discussions about our services and public law enforcement efforts." ®

