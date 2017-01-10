More like this

EU tosses Europe's cookies... popups

But still really keen on user consent, commish insists

10 Jan 2017 at 15:28, Andrew Orlowski

The EU’s most famous contribution to the internet era could be snuffed out soon, and few will mourn it. As expected, Brussels will no longer mandate that websites receive the user’s consent for placing cookies on your device.

Scrapping the consent form is one of the options floated in the European Commission new public consultation on data processing rules, aka “Building the European data economy”. (Portal - Press Release).

The initiative “addresses restrictions on the free flow of data, including legal barriers on the location of data for storage and/or processing purposes, and a series of emerging issues relating to data such as ownership, access, reuse, portability and liability” but does not cover personal data.

It was introduced today by Estonia robo-commish Andrus Ansip, a man so digital he communicates through Word Clouds.

The emphasis is on data use and reuse, although some consent is still required.

We’ll have a fuller analysis tomorrow. ®

