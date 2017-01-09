Verizon is gonna axe its 'unlimited' data hogs

Verizon is kicking heavy downloaders and streamers off their "unlimited" mobile plans.

Subscribers who average more than 200GB of data downloaded per month have been told they have until February 16 to either move to a different plan or find a new carrier. It's believed atleast 8,200 customers have been sent the letters notifying them of an impending shutdown.

Verizon did not respond to a request for comment.

The US telco has for some time been known to be preparing to crack down on its heaviest unlimited data customers. As far back as July of last year, there were reports of a mass-cancellation for those who used extremely high amounts of data on their wireless plans.

The move is one of a handful of updates Verizon is making for its mobile plans.

The telco has also raised the upgrade fee for new hardware from $20 to $30, and according to multiple reports, has removed the option for existing customers to sign up for two-year contracts – that option has not been offered for new customers since 2015.

Meanwhile, Verizon's wired phone service is also getting some unwanted press in Virginia, thanks to a feud with the volunteer fire department on Chincoteague Island. The fire department claims that Verizon wants them to foot the $73,000 bill to move equipment and cables from the planned site of a new fire station.

Verizon says that the move would require relocating more than 1,000 feet of cable and would be a far more complicated and expensive process than many believe. The story has even drawn the attention of T-Mobile US boss John Legere, who has offered to pay the fees on behalf of the fire department (and take a shot at rival Verizon in the process). ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management