Flashy new jobs for storage folk

IT's not about speed; it's about longevity, and flash is a country for old men

Kevin Kilbuck has become chief marketing officer at NVMdurance, a tiny Irish flash endurance lengthening company that first popped up last year. It uses machine learning techniques to understand better how to write data to flash drives over the drive’s life so as to extend the drive’s endurance.

Kilbuck left Micron in September last year. He spent almost 15 years at Micron, most recently being director of flash marketing. NVMdurance CEO Pearse Coyle says he's pleased with his latest hiring: “He has deep knowledge of the memory and storage market and is well regarded in the community. As we begin to scale up, he is a great addition to our executive team.”

That community regard is important, as NVMDurance’s most likely sales channel is an OEM one, to flash drive manufacturers: Intel/Micron, SK Hynix, Samsung and WD/Toshiba on the foundry side, and HDS, Dell-EMC DSSD, Pure Storage and possibly others on the flash array side. That means there are relatively few gates NVMdurance sales have to pass through, and Kilbuck will already know the gatekeepers.

Dr CS Park has joined Cloudian’s advisory board. He has been on Seagate’s board for 10 years and is global board member of law firm DLA Piper, and a senior advisor to The Boston Consulting Group.

Cloudian wants to carry on growing. It claims to have had 120 per cent expansion and 100 per cent retention of its customer base last year. ®

