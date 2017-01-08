More like this

Science

Weather stops SpaceX from blowing up more satellites

Launch lovers and explosion enthusiasts wait another week

8 Jan 2017 at 20:58, Richard Chirgwin

Sorry, Musketeers, you'll have to wait until at least January 14 to see how many satellites SpaceX can get into space.

The company's Falcon 9 was due to return to space today, but the weather turned against Elon Musk. The launch will hoist seven Iridium satellites into orbit.

SpaceX had gotten as far as completing a test firing on the launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Iridium Tweeted its anticipation of the launch, noting that it was dependent on the weather:

Wind and rain are forecast to remain for several days, and SpaceX notes there are other bookings at the range, making the next available window January 14.

After treating launch lovers to a spectacular explosion last September, SpaceX finally got Federal Aviation Administration permission for the Iridium launch on January 6. ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management

12 Comments