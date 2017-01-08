Weather stops SpaceX from blowing up more satellites

Sorry, Musketeers, you'll have to wait until at least January 14 to see how many satellites SpaceX can get into space.

The company's Falcon 9 was due to return to space today, but the weather turned against Elon Musk. The launch will hoist seven Iridium satellites into orbit.

SpaceX had gotten as far as completing a test firing on the launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Iridium Tweeted its anticipation of the launch, noting that it was dependent on the weather:

Iridium is excited to share we're planned to launch on Monday, Jan 9 at 10:22am PST weather permitting. https://t.co/wiHgvdD6lk #IridiumNEXT — Iridium Corporate (@IridiumComm) January 6, 2017

Wind and rain are forecast to remain for several days, and SpaceX notes there are other bookings at the range, making the next available window January 14.

Launch moving due to high winds and rains at Vandenberg. Other range conflicts this week results in next available launch date being Jan 14. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2017

After treating launch lovers to a spectacular explosion last September, SpaceX finally got Federal Aviation Administration permission for the Iridium launch on January 6. ®

