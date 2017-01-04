The Zucker Mister Social Club: Facebook's daddy wants to be your friend, for realsies

There is only one appropriate response to obnoxious self-improvement posts on Facebook: instant de-friend. But unfortunately Mark Zuckerberg's New Year's resolution is to make more pals in person.

The billionaire nerd wrote on Facebook: "Every year I take on a personal challenge to learn new things and grow outside of my work. In recent years, I've run 365 miles, built a simple AI for my home, read 25 books and learned Mandarin."

Ugh.

But this year is different, he said. "My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year. I've spent significant time in many states already, so I'll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge."

Lucky people.

Some say the founder is eyeing up a career in politics, with his latest ambition supposedly an exercise in winning over the American electorate.

Last month it emerged that Zuckerberg had sought to get into politics and take a US government role (without having to give up control of Facebook) for two years.

He said that after "a tumultuous last year" he hopes to get out and "talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future".

Zuck said his trips will involve more domestic travel, including small towns and universities, "visits to our offices across the country, meetings with teachers and scientists, and trips to fun places you recommend along the way".

Over Christmas Zuck revealed his task for 2016 was to build a robot buddy. “My personal challenge for 2016 was to build a simple AI to run my home - like Jarvis in Iron Man."

However, the Facebook founder is famous for having one rule for himself and one rule for users when it comes to privacy concerns. While he has, on the one hand, denounced privacy as a "social norm" of the past, he has also bought four houses to create a buffer around his home ... to provide added privacy. ®

Sponsored: DevOps and continuous delivery