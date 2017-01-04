Assange confirmed alive, tells Fox: Prez Obama 'acting like a lawyer'

Julian Assange has been interviewed for the first time in months, putting to bed rumours he'd been kidnapped, while also disputing claims that Russia contributed to WikiLeaks' offerings during the US Presidential election.

In a half-hour extract of an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity, Assange tackled allegations that it was Russia that had contributed the leaked emails said to have influenced the US Presidential Election.

President Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 suspected Russian spies last week in response to "malicious cyber activity and harassment" alleged to have been undertaken by the Russian government in a bid to undermine the 2016 election.

WikiLeaks' release of hundreds of emails purloined by hackers from Hillary Clinton's campaign manager as well as from the Democratic National Committee has been blamed by Clinton supporters for her defeat.

But Assange told Hannity that WikiLeaks' "source [was] not the Russian government, and it is not a state party" and noted that WikiLeaks itself was "totally absent from mention" in regards to the accusations against the alleged Russian spies.

Assange also noted that there had not been any direct allegations of Russo-WikiLeak mischief by Obama and fellow Democrats, but merely heavy inferences. "He is acting like a lawyer," Assange said of Obama. "If you look at most of his statements he doesn’t say that. He doesn't say WikiLeaks obtained its information from Russia, worked with Russia."

The pale Australian said that he thought Obama's actions in relation to Russia showed that he was "trying to delegitimize the Trump Administration as it goes into the White House."

Following the interview, none other than Sarah Palin herself apologised to Julian Assange for "condemning" him back when WikiLeaks released her emails, having become convinced of his beneficence following the election of Donald Trump.

Yesterday's "Anti-American operative with blood on his hands" is today's lone voice speaking truth to power, according to Palin, who declared her remorse in a Facebook post.

To Julian Assange: I apologize. Please watch Sean Hannity's interview with Julian Assange (Wikileaks). Exposing the truth re: the Left having been oh-so-guilty of atrocious actions and attitudes of which they've falsely accused others. The media collusion that hid what many on the Left have been supporting is shocking. This important information that finally opened people's eyes to democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange. I apologize for condemning Assange when he published my infamous (and proven noncontroversial, relatively boring) emails years ago. As I said at the time of being targeted and my subsequent condemnation, though, the line must be drawn before our troops or innocent lives deserving protection would be put at risk as a result of published emails. Julian, I apologize. - Sarah Palin

Sarah, of course, is not the only admirer of Assange in US politics.

Has the stage been set for a Donald Trump pardon? 2017 is a prime number, after all. We look forward to this year being less divisive than last. ®

