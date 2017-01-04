AWS hints database migration service is growing quickly

AWS's database migration service (DMS) is storming along according to its head Andy Jassy, who offered a rare data point on the company's development last week.

Jassy took to Twitter to boast that Amazon Web Services had facilitated 16,000 database migrations last year, since launching on 15 March. 2,000 of those migrations took place following the re:Invent conference which concluded at the end of November.

Cloud providers do not publish data offering a holistic view of their revenue generation, and when information is put about it is not only unverifiable, but regularly contestable.

AWS is expecting to bring in $10bn over this financial year, and if making the claim that its database migration service is one of its fastest areas of growth, then perhaps questions might be asked of how its previous golden growth child, Redshift, is doing.

Back in April, AWS announced that the Redshift data warehouse was the fastest growing service in its nine-year history. CTO Werner Vogels told the AWS Summit in London that the old metric of measuring AWS size by raw objects was outdated, and added: “One of the services that’s been on fire is Redshift – it’s the fastest growing service in AWS, ever.”

16K database migrations via AWS Database Migration Service in 2016...2K in last month since #AWS #Reinvent. DB freedom is a powerful thing. — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) December 31, 2016

DMS exists to lure those running any Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, or PostgreSQL databases onto the AWS cloud "with virtually no downtime" and the cloudy giant's marketing commitments has seen it offer over 50 price reductions since launching, according to chief evangelist Jeff Barr. ®

