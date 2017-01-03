Hot Desk? Sec-tech firm LANDESK to be forged together with HEAT

Clearlake Capital Group has acquired IT systems and security management company LANDESK from Thoma Bravo. Financial terms of the deal, announced on Tuesday, were not disclosed.

Clearlake will be combining LANDESK with its existing portfolio company, HEAT Software. The merged firm will be led by LANDESK chief Steve Daly and trade under a new, yet to be announced name.

The new company – whatever it's called, perhaps Hot Desk – will be managing and securing over 41 million endpoints (computers, mobiles, tablets, etc.) globally.

LANDESK's IT systems and security management tech will be combined with HEAT's cloud-based service management and endpoint security tools.

"The combination will provide additional geographic reach and vertical depth," according to a statement. The strategy, put more simply, is to combine the two firms in order to bulk up and better compete with the likes of Symantec and McAfee. ®

Sponsored: Achieving rapid delivery of high quality software with continuous delivery