The Register's Top 20 Most-Commented Stories in 2016

Brexit and Windows 10 stories dominated reader discussions in 2016.

It’s no surprise that the departure from the European Union of its second biggest economy should be a major talking point. It was the biggest political shock in the UK since 1945, few UK readers are unaffected, and it most likely terminates a political project that most of us have taken for granted.

But we’ve forgotten how much Microsoft’s determination to foist Windows 10 upon us annoyed users – whether at home or in business.

If you scan the Top 20 (below), you might be forgiven for thinking these are instalments in the same story. But that’s the crazy thing – they’re not. The hyper-aggressive Windows 10 upgrade initiative took so many forms, and broke so many norms, it was hard to keep count. To stay on Windows 7 or Windows 8.x, you needed to negotiate trick dialog boxes, polymorphous patches, and persistent nagging. And even then Microsoft would being to force the upgrade on you. At least the Anniversary Update brought real and solid improvements to an OS that had been released in 2015 half-finished.

In a year of ‘fake news’, you may enjoy a terrific demolition of the fake BBC detector van story that a few papers ran – updated for the iPlayer era.

And an honorary mention to Alistair Dabbs for debunking the tech pundits’ predictions of hot topics for 2016 that he made way back in January. They look pretty spot on 12 months later. We may as well run it all over again, just changing the year.

Our colleague's Lester Haines' untimely death shocked many readers; do take the time to read a fitting tribute to his many adventures.

So here’s the Top 20 Reg Stories of 2016 by the number of comments they generated. Thanks for all your amazing contributions, readers – as a Reg veteran, I know it’s one of the highlights of the job. Happy New Year. ®