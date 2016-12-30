About

The Register's Top 20 Most-Commented Stories in 2016

This is what got you stoked

30 Dec 2016 at 15:02, Andrew Orlowski

Brexit and Windows 10 stories dominated reader discussions in 2016.

It’s no surprise that the departure from the European Union of its second biggest economy should be a major talking point. It was the biggest political shock in the UK since 1945, few UK readers are unaffected, and it most likely terminates a political project that most of us have taken for granted.

But we’ve forgotten how much Microsoft’s determination to foist Windows 10 upon us annoyed users – whether at home or in business.

If you scan the Top 20 (below), you might be forgiven for thinking these are instalments in the same story. But that’s the crazy thing – they’re not. The hyper-aggressive Windows 10 upgrade initiative took so many forms, and broke so many norms, it was hard to keep count. To stay on Windows 7 or Windows 8.x, you needed to negotiate trick dialog boxes, polymorphous patches, and persistent nagging. And even then Microsoft would being to force the upgrade on you. At least the Anniversary Update brought real and solid improvements to an OS that had been released in 2015 half-finished.

In a year of ‘fake news’, you may enjoy a terrific demolition of the fake BBC detector van story that a few papers ran – updated for the iPlayer era.

And an honorary mention to Alistair Dabbs for debunking the tech pundits’ predictions of hot topics for 2016 that he made way back in January. They look pretty spot on 12 months later. We may as well run it all over again, just changing the year.

Our colleague's Lester Haines' untimely death shocked many readers; do take the time to read a fitting tribute to his many adventures.

So here’s the Top 20 Reg Stories of 2016 by the number of comments they generated. Thanks for all your amazing contributions, readers – as a Reg veteran, I know it’s one of the highlights of the job. Happy New Year. ®

No. Story Comments Author
1 Mud sticks: Microsoft, Windows 10 and reputational damage 509 Andrew
2 Lester Haines: RIP 440 TeamReg
3 Free Windows 10 upgrade: Time is running out - Should you do it? 393 Tim
4 Three non-obvious reasons to Vote Leave on the 23rd 384 Andrew
5 PM resigns as Britain votes to leave EU 378 Andrew
6 Ad-blocker blocking websites face legal peril at hands of privacy bods 347 Iain
7= BBC detector vans are back to spy on your home Wi-Fi – if you can believe it 346 Chris
7= Brexit may not mean Brexit at all: UK.gov loses Article 50 lawsuit 346 Gareth
9 Microsoft's Windows 10 nagware goes FULL SCREEN in final push 341 Shaun
10 Prominent Brit law firm instructed to block Brexit Article 50 trigger 327 Gavin
11 New UK trade deals would not compensate for loss of single market membership 323 OutLaw
12 Trump's plan: Tariffs on electronics, ban on skilled tech migrants, turn off the internet 323 Simon
13 Wannabe Prime Minister Andrea Leadsom thinks all websites should be rated – just like movies 305 Kieren
14 Windows 10 will now automatically download and install on PCs 323 Iain
15 Microsoft herds biz users to Windows 10 by denying support for Win 7 and 8 on new CPUs 301 Richard
16 Flying Spaghetti Monster is not God, rules mortal judge 299 Simon
17 'Windows 10 nagware: You can't click X. Make a date OR ELSE' 298 Gavin
18 No escape: Microsoft injects 'Get Windows 10' nagware into biz PCs 293 Chris
19 UK's new Snoopers' Charter just passed an encryption backdoor law by the backdoor 280 Kieren
20 Five technologies you shouldn't bother looking out for in 2016 279 Dabbsy
30 Comments