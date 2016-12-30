Flight simulator sets fire to airport

A flight simulator turned into a real life hazard of its own, after it caught fire and caused €16m (£13.6m) in damage at Frankfurt airport.

The virtual reality machine, intended to help pilots practise their response to emergencies, burst into flames in a building owned by airline Condor on Thursday.

Some 200 people were forced to evacuate an office building at Frankfurt International Airport on Thursday after the machine caught fire, reported German news agency Deutsche Welle.

German police said: "The cause of the incident was likely a technical fault."

According to DW, firemen extinguished the flames in 45 minutes. One person was taken to a hospital due to smoke inhalation. ®

