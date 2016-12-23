Spotty battery life costs Apple's MacBook Pro its gold-star rating

Geeks at Consumer Reports have, for the first time, declined to award a "recommended" status to an Apple laptop – after the latest MacBook Pro proved unreliable during testing.

The testers tried out the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks with the Touch Bar, and the 13-inch without Ive's new big idea in laptop design. The results were frankly bizarre.

"In a series of three consecutive tests, the 13-inch model with the Touch Bar ran for 16 hours in the first trial, 12.75 hours in the second, and just 3.75 hours in the third," said Jerry Beilinson, Consumer Reports electronics editor..

"The 13-inch model without the Touch Bar worked for 19.5 hours in one trial but only 4.5 hours in the next. And the numbers for the 15-inch laptop ranged from 18.5 down to 8 hours."

The testing methodology is to power up each laptop, download a series of 10 web pages sequentially in Safari until the device shuts down, and then repeat. Display brightness is set at display brightness to 100 nits and the automatic brightness adjuster is turned off.

It's not the best testing methodology in the world, but it's not fatally flawed either and shouldn't account for such a wide variation in results. Beilinson said they had submitted the test logs to Apple but hadn't heard back on a cause.

Curiously, when a couple of the same tests were performed using Chrome instead of Safari then battery life improved considerably. Beilinson said the Chrome tests were insufficient to quantify the difference but that it might be something to consider for owners looking to escape the power cord.

The testers used store-bought laptops for the testing, rather than those provided by Cook & Co themselves. There have been a number of reports from Reg readers about dodgy battery times and Apple's response has been to turn off the estimated battery life monitor in the latest build of macOS Sierra.

We've asked Apple for comment and a laptop to try our own tests on. Unsurprisingly there has been no response. ®

