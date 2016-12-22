HPE exec quits for online security startup

The veep chosen by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s to run its sales channels in the UK and Ireland has quit to take up a post an at online security services startup.

Lee Hughes was given control of the channel, service provider and SME teams at the start of the year, replacing Johnny Ansell, who moved to head up the Azure and Hybrid IT unit.

In a memo to staff today - seen by us - HPE’s UK chief Marc Waters, who himself got the job in September, confirmed Mark Armstrong as the shiny new channel lead from the start of 2017.

“Mark has been with HPE for 19 years and most recently has led the UK and Ireland Technology Services organisation. Mark brings extensive experience from a range of sales and sales management roles and has had considerable success in growing the business under his leadership,” said Waters.

In the classic domino movement, David Regan is to step into Armstrong’s shoes, albeit on an interim leader for Tech Services.

“It is with mixed emotions that we confirm Lee Hughes will be leaving Hewlett Packard Enterprise to pursue a new opportunity with an online security and digital startup,” Waters added.

And so ends a year of some change for the senior UK and Ireland leadership team at HPE - UK boss Andy Isherwood was made EMEA boss in the summer, replacing Peter Ryan, who moved into a global sales head position.

One-time channel chief Ansell left in October after a relatively short tenure running the local cloud business, and according to his LinkedIn profile is currently seeking “new opportunities”. ®

Sponsored: DevOps and continuous delivery