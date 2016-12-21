WANdisco scores $1m self-driving car deal under back-from-the-dead CEO

Replication vendor WANDisco has won a million-dollar deal with a car manufacturer, vindicating CEO Dave Richard’s reinstatement.

Earlier this year Richards was ousted as CEO in a coup orchestrated by ex-WANdisco chairman Paul Walker. Walker was then ousted himself seven days later, in a fightback by leading investors and Dave Richards.

Two months later the replication vendor has won a deal with IBM at an unnamed major automotive manufacturer. This will see IBM deploy WANdisco's Fusion replication software direct to the customer. Fusion will be used to replicate data to the cloud, the data relating to self-driving technology and predictive maintenance.

It’s worth around $1m in royalties to WANdisco, and follows a smaller order with an unnamed major European bank which IBM closed in the third quarter of 2016. IBM OEM's WANDisco Fusion and WANdisco has trained over 5,000 quota carrying IBM reps, so more deals could and should follow. ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management