Speaking in Tech: The really HUUUUGE 2017 Predictions Show

Plus: Oracle's Safra on Team Trump

21 Dec 2016 at 11:29, Team Register

Intrepid techcasters Greg, Ed and Melissa wrap up the year with Brad O'Neill, serial entrepreneur and SVP of Global Sales, Operations & Services at SurveyMonkey and Amy Lewis of Geek Whisperers and NetApp. This week they review last year's predictions as well as making even more predictions and bets for next year.

  • (0:00) Coming out of the Crypt
  • (4:10) Digging into Survey Monkey and Expa
  • (7:45) Predicting elections
  • (11:37) Oracle chump jumps because of Trump
  • (21:03) Social media damage control
  • (25:46) Reviewing 2016 predictions
  • (32:55) Writing the great history of tech
  • (45:46) HUUUUGE 2017 predictions from across Silicon Valley
  • (55:55) Hot seat predictions from the crew

