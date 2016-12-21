Speaking in Tech: The really HUUUUGE 2017 Predictions Show

Podcast

Intrepid techcasters Greg, Ed and Melissa wrap up the year with Brad O'Neill, serial entrepreneur and SVP of Global Sales, Operations & Services at SurveyMonkey and Amy Lewis of Geek Whisperers and NetApp. This week they review last year's predictions as well as making even more predictions and bets for next year.

The details…

(0:00) Coming out of the Crypt

(4:10) Digging into Survey Monkey and Expa

(7:45) Predicting elections

(11:37) Oracle chump jumps because of Trump

(21:03) Social media damage control

(25:46) Reviewing 2016 predictions

(32:55) Writing the great history of tech

(45:46) HUUUUGE 2017 predictions from across Silicon Valley

(55:55) Hot seat predictions from the crew

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

